Mason, Kel, DJ Henski, DJ Kutt, and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team were partying it up at the Northwest Kids Fair at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett! They had music blaring from the Beast Bus and were handing out awesome prizes! They also had a basketball game and were taking pictures of everyone who stopped by the tent! Did you stop by and say hi? If you did, check out your photo below!