Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/16/18)

- Justin Bieber PUNCHED a guy who assaulted a woman at Coachella! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN for video of him dancing by himself]
- Beyonce transformed Coachella to BEYCHELLA & even reunited Destiny’s Child!!! Here’s everything that HAPPENED during her performance! There was even a minor WARDROBE MALFUNCTION but that couldn’t stop the Queen!
- VIDEO: Adele watched Beyonce’s Coachella’s performance online in her sweats & got down like the rest of us!
- Khloe Kardashian & Tristan are “100 PERCENT COMMITTED” and not going to separate despite the cheating videos & rumors of his 5 MONTH RELATIONSHIP with another woman….Tristan Thompson’s Instagram hit with over 270,000 COMMENTS on Instagram after cheating on Khloe Kardashian!
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow’s massive engagement party was packed with all the celebs including Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Demi Moore, Chelsea Handler….but some people think it was actually her SURPRISE WEDDING!
- Bella Hadid & The Weeknd back together???? They were spotted KISSING at Coachella!
- Kanye West returned to TWITTER and it was weird
- Kylie Jenner wants everyone to know she’s a “COOL MOM” because she left Stormi at home to party at Coachella
- VIDEO: Watch Carrie Underwood perform for the first time since getting 40-50 stitches in her face
- VIDEO: Ben Stiller & Robert De Niro reunited for a “Meet the Parents” style SNL sketch!
- PICS: Nicki Minaj does not disappoint with her Coachella outfit
- PICS: Samuel L Jackson owns an amazing collection of t-shirts with his own picture on them
- Just Britney Spears dancing with her ridiculously hot boyfriend