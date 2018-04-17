YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/18)

  • Khloe Kardashian names her daughter True Thompson & apparently it’s a FAMILY NAME that both her great grandfather & grandfather share….and despite the sound of her Instagram post below, she reportedly HASN’T SPOKEN to Tristan Thompson in days even though she’s recovering with baby True in his house!
  • Destiny’s Child SUPER HIGH???? This 2001 interview of Destiny’s Child in the Netherlands talking about what animal they want to be has everyone thinking so!

  • Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” album wins the PULITZER PRIZE for Music becoming the first non-classical, non-jazz album ever to win!!!
  • VIDEO: Watch Blake Shelton perform “Hella Good” with Gwen Stefani (go to 4:14 mark)
  • PICS: John Stamos just became a dad for the first time and announced it in the sweetest Insta post!
  • Nikki Bella BROKE OFF her engagement to John Cena because she didn’t want a “PITY HUSBAND”
  • LISTEN: Taylor Swift covered Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and it’s very different from the original
  • Bella Hadid SHUTS DOWN rumors that she was kissing The Weeknd
  • Ed Sheeran’s bodyguard’s Instagram is the best thing on social media right now CHECK IT OUT 
  • VIDEO: Vince Staples calls out R. Kelly during an Coachella interview, “He’s a child molester, and he pees on people, and he can’t read and write, and he didn’t go to jail.”
  • Actor Harry Anderson, the Judge from “Night Court”, has DIED at the age of 65

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462