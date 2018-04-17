Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/18)

- Khloe Kardashian names her daughter True Thompson & apparently it’s a FAMILY NAME that both her great grandfather & grandfather share….and despite the sound of her Instagram post below, she reportedly HASN’T SPOKEN to Tristan Thompson in days even though she’s recovering with baby True in his house!
- Destiny’s Child SUPER HIGH???? This 2001 interview of Destiny’s Child in the Netherlands talking about what animal they want to be has everyone thinking so!
- Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” album wins the PULITZER PRIZE for Music becoming the first non-classical, non-jazz album ever to win!!!
- VIDEO: Watch Blake Shelton perform “Hella Good” with Gwen Stefani (go to 4:14 mark)
- PICS: John Stamos just became a dad for the first time and announced it in the sweetest Insta post!
- Nikki Bella BROKE OFF her engagement to John Cena because she didn’t want a “PITY HUSBAND”
- LISTEN: Taylor Swift covered Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and it’s very different from the original
- Bella Hadid SHUTS DOWN rumors that she was kissing The Weeknd
- Ed Sheeran’s bodyguard’s Instagram is the best thing on social media right now CHECK IT OUT
- VIDEO: Vince Staples calls out R. Kelly during an Coachella interview, “He’s a child molester, and he pees on people, and he can’t read and write, and he didn’t go to jail.”
- Actor Harry Anderson, the Judge from “Night Court”, has DIED at the age of 65