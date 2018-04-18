Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/18/18)

- Pink graces cover of People’s Most Beautiful issue….read the article HERE [SCROLL DOWN for the big reveal on Ellen!]
- Kanye West says his friend designed a NECK TATTOO for him…but the internet quickly called him out for using a free font
- Beyonce takes Blue Ivy to Target to teach her how REAL PEOPLE live
- VIDEO: Steve Harvey says Kanye West was awesome on “Family Feud” and Kim Kardashian “didn’t know nothing”
- Meghan Markle will have 2 WEDDING GOWNS….excited?
- VIDEO: Zac Efron was at the Boston Marathon cheering on his brother who was running it!
- Khloe Kardashian is only staying in Cleveland because she doesn’t have the DOCTORS OK to leave yet
- Beyonce’s Coachella performance set YOUTUBE RECORDS for most viewed live stream!
- PICS: Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday by eating a tiny slice of watermelon in the shape of cake
- Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar lead the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS nominations
- Amy Schumer says, “I have become a rich and famous person, and I am NO HAPPIER now than I was when I was waiting tables. That’s the truth”
- VIDEO: Britney Spears singing Aretha Franklin in a chipmunk voice and the reviews are definitely mixed