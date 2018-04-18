YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/18/18)

  • Pink graces cover of People’s Most Beautiful issue….read the article HERE [SCROLL DOWN for the big reveal on Ellen!]
  • Kanye West says his friend designed a NECK TATTOO for him…but the internet quickly called him out for using a free font
  • Beyonce takes Blue Ivy to Target to teach her how REAL PEOPLE live
  • VIDEO: Steve Harvey says Kanye West was awesome on “Family Feud” and Kim Kardashian “didn’t know nothing”
  • Meghan Markle will have 2 WEDDING GOWNS….excited?
  • VIDEO: Zac Efron was at the Boston Marathon cheering on his brother who was running it!
  • Khloe Kardashian is only staying in Cleveland because she doesn’t have the DOCTORS OK to leave yet
  • Beyonce’s Coachella performance set YOUTUBE RECORDS for most viewed live stream!
  • PICS: Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday by eating a tiny slice of watermelon in the shape of cake
  • Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar lead the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS nominations
  • Amy Schumer says, “I have become a rich and famous person, and I am NO HAPPIER now than I was when I was waiting tables. That’s the truth”
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears singing Aretha Franklin in a chipmunk voice and the reviews are definitely mixed

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
