Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/19/18)

- Charlize Theron had to wake herself up at 2am to eat cold mac n cheese in order to gain 50 LBS for her new movie “Tully”
- Kylie Jenner posts videos of baby Stormi after getting MOM-SHAMED for going to Coachella
- Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Trevor Noah, Chloe Kim, Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Kesha, Jennifer Lopez & more make the Time’s 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL list!
- Blake Shelton admits he thinks about MARRYING Gwen Stefani but it won’t happen “any time soon”
- PICS: Justin Theroux has moved on from Jennifer Aniston and has a new 26-year-old girlfriend he met at the gym
- Olivia Culpo left a FOOD RELATED BURN on Tristan Thompson’s Insta page & people can’t get enough
- VIDEO: Will Smith’s story about the one and only time he met Michael Jackson is soooooo good it’s a much watch
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle committed to LGBTQ ISSUES saying, ‘This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality.’
- VIDEO: How Sofia Vergara tricked Julie Bowen into being a thong wearer
- Kevin Smith has lost a lot of weight in the last 10 years & admits he’s #fitterbutbitter
Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago. I was in Manhattan yesterday – a city that’s legendary for it’s amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It’s a land of food glorious food… but I’m on a diet. So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn’t indulge. And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would’ve inhaled, I’ll look at these two images of me out on control and me under control. It’ll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw. #KevinSmith #FitterButBitter #diet
- Kate Walsh on how she stays healthy after having a BRAIN TUMOR removed 2 years ago
- PICS: Paula Patton out and about with her still married boyfriend who know claims he’s separated
- Jordan Peele made a video demonstrating why you can’t believe anything you see online….and it’s frightening!