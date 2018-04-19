Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Buttons Calls The Doctor

Jubal calls a doctors office pretending to be “Buttons” the clown, however Buttons doesn’t have any medical issues. Instead, Buttons is trying to make some extra money because the clown business has not been doing well recently. He wants to bring in some… DNA samples… and get paid for his services.

About LilSchully

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462