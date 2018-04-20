YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/20/18)

  • This is not a drill, Ariana Grande’s new music is here!!! But fans may be more freaked out about her LOW PONYTAIL!

  • PICS: Demi Lovato & Bella Thorne’s girls night at the strip club!
  • PICS: Carrie Underwood reveals face scar that runs from her lip to her nose…but we still can’t really see it
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian posts video of her and Kanye making out & it’s not exactly hot and heavy
  • VIDEO: Watch Cardi B point out the exact way she got pregnant!
  • VIDEO: Gwen Stefani told a super WTF story about how Blake Shelton’s ex’s bedroom was plastered with posters of Gwen
  • VIDEO: Prince’s estate releases the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” …almost no one has heard it since it was recorded
  • Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian are CLOSING their Dash stores
  • VIDEO: Watch Angelina Jolie pilot a plane over Namibia
  • Kanye West says his NEW ALBUM will be out June 1st
  • PICS: Jennifer Aniston is sporting a wrist brace
  • Anna Faris RESPONDS to Chris Pratt’s “divorce sucks” comments
  • 48-year-old Rachel Weisz is PREGNANT with Daniel Craig
  • Seeing Meghan Markle as a bride in “Suits” is getting people even more excited for the Royal Wedding!

