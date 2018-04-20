Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Jubal Blows His Cover

Jubal calls a new mother and pretends to be Douglas, a job share employee who is filling her position while she’s on maternity leave. Instead of discussing the position, he wants to gossip about her co-workers. There is only one issue… Jubal makes a rare mistake during the call and blows his cover! OH NO!

About LilSchully

