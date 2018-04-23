YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/23/18)

  • Beyonce & Solange both FALL on stage at Coachella & they make it look so damn good!

  • Carrie Underwood finally posted a picture where you can see HER SCAR
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their 3rd BABY into the world…and how the new baby boy CHANGES the royal succession to the British throne
  • PICS: Avicii’s ex-girlfriend posted a very emotional Instagram & 2 autopsies confirm “no criminal suspicion”
  • Tristan Thompson was CHEATING on Khloe Kardashian by DMing girls on INSTAGRAM 
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner’s 9-year-old daughter made her a 12 ft long scarf & she rocked it like a good mom
  • PICS: Avril Lavigne works the red carpet in her first public appearance in 2 years & looks amazing
  • Kendall Jenner kept her feelings “low key” on Instagram…and apparently she and Diplo were GETTING FLIRTY at Coachella

keeping my feelings low key

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

  • NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” really wanted BRITNEY SPEARS to be on the show
  • PICS: Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his son’s 1st birthday by asking everyone to register to vote
  • Michael J. Fox is RECOVERING from spinal surgery
  • Verne Troyer DIES at 49 years old
  • Ex “Smallville” star ARRESTED for sex cult ties

 

 

