A listener named Rachel recently met a man named Jason while at a party. They really hit it off, and even ended up sneaking away for a secret make-out session. Something really embarrassing happened though, and they knocked over a garbage can, which alerted everyone to what they were doing. Rachel cant get a hold of Jason now however, and is suspicious he was cheating on someone. Only issue is, a guy named Trevor now has Jasons old phone number… and Trevor has SWAG.