Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/25/18)

- PICS: Meek Mill was finally released from prison and immediately treated to a private jet flight to the 76ers game! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- WOAH Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian the NIGHT BEFORE her baby shower!!!
- VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson accidentally flashed her vagina to a stranger on the plane….and she and Colin Jost made their red carpet debut PICS HERE Plus a rare glimpse of her GIANT BACK TATTOO
- Avicii PREDICTED he was going to die in a documentary 6 months before he actually did
- NSFW PICS HERE, HERE & HERE: Kim Kardashian posted totally naked & very NSFW pics to show how they cast her naked body to make her new perfume bottles
- Kanye West’s advisers and friends are all worried about his MENTAL HEALTH
- EEK! Miranda Lambert is dating a MARRIED MAN!
- Here’s everything you should know about Angelina Jolie’s AMAZING KIDS
- Rachel Weisz had to SPIT in Rachel McAdams’ mouth for their new movie “Disobedience”
- Kourtney Kardashian is LOBBYING congress for cosmetic reform
- Victoria Beckham posted a video of her daughter talking & it’s soooo adorable!
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez bares it all on stage at the Time 100 gala!
- VIDEO: CNN’s Jake Tapper admits he used to have a crush on Ellen DeGeneres to Ellen herself!