Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/25/18)

  • PICS: Meek Mill was finally released from prison and immediately treated to a private jet flight to the 76ers game! [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • WOAH Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian the NIGHT BEFORE her baby shower!!!
  • VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson accidentally flashed her vagina to a stranger on the plane….and she and Colin Jost made their red carpet debut PICS HERE Plus a rare glimpse of her GIANT BACK TATTOO

  • Avicii PREDICTED he was going to die in a documentary 6 months before he actually did
  • NSFW PICS HERE, HERE & HERE: Kim Kardashian posted totally naked & very NSFW pics to show how they cast her naked body to make her new perfume bottles
  • Kanye West’s advisers and friends are all worried about his MENTAL HEALTH
  • EEK! Miranda Lambert is dating a MARRIED MAN!
  • Here’s everything you should know about Angelina Jolie’s AMAZING KIDS
  • Rachel Weisz had to SPIT in Rachel McAdams’ mouth for their new movie “Disobedience”
  • Kourtney Kardashian is LOBBYING congress for cosmetic reform
  • Victoria Beckham posted a video of her daughter talking & it’s soooo adorable!

  • PICS: Jennifer Lopez bares it all on stage at the Time 100 gala!
  • VIDEO: CNN’s Jake Tapper admits he used to have a crush on Ellen DeGeneres to Ellen herself!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
