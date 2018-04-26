Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/26/18)

- Kanye West goes on a tweet storm about how he LOVES DONALD TRUMP, has a signed MAGA hat & vaguely announces his own 2024 RUN FOR PRESIDENT…and Chance the Rapper & John Legend WEIGH IN on Kanye’s “brother” Trump….and could all this erratic behavior just be strategy for the 5 ALBUMS he has coming out?!?!? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Prince William struggling to STAY AWAKE during his first event after having his 3rd baby is every new parent! And he will officially be Prince Harry’s BEST MAN
Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR
— People (@people) April 25, 2018
- PICS: Blac Chyna shares pic of baby Dream with pink hair extension clips in & people are pissed
- PICS: Pink’s daughter thinks she deserves more dessert for being on the cover of People & we agree!
- Blake Shelton tweets about “KARMA” after news breaks that Miranda Lambert is dating a married man!
Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018
- VIDEO: Patton Oswalt says he is amazed & stunned after his late wife’s book helps find the real serial murderer!
- The Queen had ZERO ISSUES with Meghan Markle’s race, age or divorce
- Charlie Rose is trying to create a show for the REDEMPTION of the men that went down with the #MeToo movement
- Carrie Underwood had extensive RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY around her mouth and nose
- The Avengers: Infinity War casts does “The Marvel Bunch”