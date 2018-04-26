YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/26/18)

  • Kanye West goes on a tweet storm about how he LOVES DONALD TRUMP, has a signed MAGA hat & vaguely announces his own 2024 RUN FOR PRESIDENT…and Chance the Rapper & John Legend WEIGH IN on Kanye’s “brother” Trump….and could all this erratic behavior just be strategy for the 5 ALBUMS he has coming out?!?!? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Prince William struggling to STAY AWAKE during his first event after having his 3rd baby is every new parent! And he will officially be Prince Harry’s BEST MAN

  • PICS: Blac Chyna shares pic of baby Dream with pink hair extension clips in & people are pissed
  • PICS: Pink’s daughter thinks she deserves more dessert for being on the cover of People & we agree!
  • Blake Shelton tweets about “KARMA” after news breaks that Miranda Lambert is dating a married man!

  • VIDEO: Patton Oswalt says he is amazed & stunned after his late wife’s book helps find the real serial murderer!
  • The Queen had ZERO ISSUES with Meghan Markle’s race, age or divorce
  • Charlie Rose is trying to create a show for the REDEMPTION of the men that went down with the #MeToo movement
  • Carrie Underwood had extensive RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY around her mouth and nose
  • The Avengers: Infinity War casts does “The Marvel Bunch”

 

