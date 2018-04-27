Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Dead Granny Joker

After going out with a girl he met on Bumble named Angie, Kurt can’t get a call back. He is confident it’s because of a poorly timed joke he made at dinner about her grandma who died recently. However, that’s only a part of the reason. Kurt is a male model… and cant stop showing off his poses!

