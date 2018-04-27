YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/27/18)

-The Royal baby has a name! and its Prince Louis Arthur Charles. Check out the royal family first day together. 

-Kanye West has a plan to help the people of Chicago! and a bunch of other celebrities are down to help!

-Ciara is mad at her baby daddy Future, and its because he isn’t showing up for visits!

– Vinny from jersey Shore defends himself; people are saying he tried to break up Snookis marriage.

Ann Curry and Matt Lauer go at it over their time together on the Today Show. Ann has accused Matt of physically harassing her.

– How much will the royal wedding cost? Well.. the cake is 80k!

– Porsha Williams and her sister are twinning! People cant tell the difference.

An instagram model is being sued because she aroused the photographers dog…

-Josh Allen, a first round draft prospect, got in some HOT water just hours before the draft for some ill advised tweets in High School.

