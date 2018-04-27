Stranger Things 3 starts production!

Back to the Upside Down, nerds. Netflix shared this video to keep fans pumped for the upcoming season of STRANGER THINGS! The black & white clip shows the cast & crew walking into a room to begin table reads and I am VERY hyped.

Sure, we’ll be waiting patiently until 2019 to see what happens next w/ the romance between Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) & Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), but there’s a BRAND NEW name added to the list – Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke), who is described as “a young woman who is bored at her job until she learns more about Hawkins’ dark secrets.”

Thurman-Hawke? As in UMA THURMAN AND ETHAN HAWKE’S child!? This is gonna be awesome.

—Justin