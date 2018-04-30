YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/18)

  • Wait, WHAT? Kim Kardashian was going to name their new baby JO OR GRACE & is still not used to the name “Chicago”…plus, hear what she has to say about Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson below!

  • “Avengers: Infinity War” had the BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND in history…bringing in $630 million worldwide
  • LISTEN: Yodeling kid has released his 1st single, is signed to a major label & his Walmart video went viral 29 days ago!
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner rented out Six Flags for Travis Scott’s 26th birthday…and she was spotted WEARING A DIAMOND RING on that finger again, has she been engaged with months or just messing with everyone????
  • Cardi B’s golf cart almost tipped over & it was super scary
  • Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner apparently INSULTED a lot of people…but isn’t that the whole point?
  • Amy Schumer was HOSPITALIZED for 5 days with a kidney infection
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian threw Chrissy Teigen a surprise baby shower & Kanye West & John Legend hung out!
  • PICS: Lea Michele is engaged & the ring is insane!
  • OOOOH Miranda Lambert’s ex called out Blake Shelton for CHEATING ON HIS WIFE when he & Miranda first met!
  • Paris Hilton on her sex tape being leaked, ” I literally WANTED TO DIE at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live.’ “
  • PICS: Katy Perry met the Pope over the weekend
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus wants everyone to know she is not sorry for those pictures she took 10 years ago
  • Serena Williams gives Meghan Markle super sweet WEDDING ADVICE
  • OUCH! Tracy Anderson was DUMPED by her fiance after she got pregnant
  • PICS: Kate Middleton & Prince William shared the sweetest pic to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary

