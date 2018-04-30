Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: I Dinged Your Range Rover

Jubal calls Terrance, who recently had his nice Range Rover dented in the parking garage at his work. Jubal pretends to be the person who did it, and is calling to come clean. Instead of paying Terrance for the damage however, Jubal wants Terrance to pay him, and its because Terrance has a much nicer car!

