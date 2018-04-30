Second Date Update PODCAST: Party Pooper

Matt recently went on a date with a woman named Amanda. The date went horribly, because Matt was more embarrassed than he ever has been in his life. While on the date, Matt and Amanda had a very large meal, and then went out to walk around town. While walking around, Matt had a bathroom emergency and had to run off to find a toilet! It took some time, but after finally handling his business, Matt realized something… and WOW it is horrible!

