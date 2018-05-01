Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/18)

- ‘N Sync REUNITED for their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame & it got emotional…then they headed to Ellen to play “Never Have I” [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]
Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) gets a #NSYNC group hug https://t.co/Cp5sor6qIZ pic.twitter.com/TENJ3d57sS
— Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2018
- Avicii committed SUICIDE by cutting himself with the glass from a broken wine bottle….his girlfriend posted a heartbreaking OPEN LETTER to him, “We had so many plans”
- Mariah Carey just announced a BRAND NEW VEGAS RESIDENCY called “The Butterfly Returns”
- Blac Chyna, 29, is PREGNANT with her 18-year-old boyfriend’s baby?!?!?!
- Did Blake Lively just DELETE all her Instagram pics & unfollow her own husband in the name of publicity?
- Miranda Lambert’s new boyfriend apparently GHOSTED HIS OWN WIFE for 2 months!
- Claire Foy will recieve $275,000 in BACK PAY for “The Crown” after public wage disparity dispute
- Jackie Chan’s 18-year-old daughter says she’s HOMELESS because her family is homophobic
- The new royal baby Louis’ name has a Harry Potter CONNECTION & fans are freaking out!
- PICS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are definitely back on!
- Just another day of The Rock trolling Kevin Hart
- PICS: Sasha Obama hung out backstage with Cardi B and Offset in Washington D.C.
- Kesha on her body image, “Quite frankly I like my JUNK”
- Elizabeth Olsen talks about how she’s the only one that has to have CLEAVAGE in “Avengers: Infinity War”
- Charlie Sheen owes the IRS almost $5 MILLION
- Drew Barrymore’s friends are WORRIED about her drinking