Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/1/18)

  • ‘N Sync REUNITED for their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame & it got emotional…then they headed to Ellen to play “Never Have I” [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR VIDEO]

  • Avicii committed SUICIDE by cutting himself with the glass from a broken wine bottle….his girlfriend posted a heartbreaking OPEN LETTER to him, “We had so many plans”
  • Mariah Carey just announced a BRAND NEW VEGAS RESIDENCY called “The Butterfly Returns”
  • Blac Chyna, 29, is PREGNANT with her 18-year-old boyfriend’s baby?!?!?!
  • Did Blake Lively just DELETE all her Instagram pics & unfollow her own husband in the name of publicity?
  • Miranda Lambert’s new boyfriend apparently GHOSTED HIS OWN WIFE for 2 months!
  • Claire Foy will recieve $275,000 in BACK PAY for “The Crown” after public wage disparity dispute
  • Jackie Chan’s 18-year-old daughter says she’s HOMELESS because her family is homophobic
  • The new royal baby Louis’ name has a Harry Potter CONNECTION & fans are freaking out!
  • PICS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are definitely back on!
  • Just another day of The Rock trolling Kevin Hart
  • PICS: Sasha Obama hung out backstage with Cardi B and Offset in Washington D.C.
  • Kesha on her body image, “Quite frankly I like my JUNK”
  • Elizabeth Olsen talks about how she’s the only one that has to have CLEAVAGE in “Avengers: Infinity War”
  • Charlie Sheen owes the IRS almost $5 MILLION
  • Drew Barrymore’s friends are WORRIED about her drinking

