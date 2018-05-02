Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/2/18)

- VIDEO: Kanye West does TMZ interview & says, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.” ….After facing HUGE BACKLASH, Kanye has now tried to EXPLAIN HIMSELF….and now TMZ is saying Kanye is OFF HIS MEDS [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
- VIDEO: Kanye West says he got liposuction in 2016 & then was hooked on opiods adding that he was “drugged the F*** out” when he visited with Donald Trump in December of 2016
- The BEST QUOTES from Kanye West’s really long interview with Charlamagne the God….you can watch the FULL 1:45 minutes HERE
- Now everyone is trying to figure out which Spice Girl Justin Timberlake HOOKED UP WITH!
- Kelly Clarkson has lost some weight & is looking as gorgeous as ever
- Chrissy Teigen sets Twitter on fire after saying that ice cream between two cookies is NOT AN ICE CREAM SANDWICH
- VIDEO: Katharine McPhee butchered the Tony nominations names so badly she even screwed up “SpongeBob” and then had to clarify to the crowd that she wasn’t in fact drunk
- PICS: Nicki Minaj is being sued over a boob shirt!
- PICS: Kylie Jenner spotted in the Caribbean showing off her post baby body with Travis Scott
- Kevin Hart got The Rock back by photoshopping his face on his baby
Long talk with this little big jackass last night about the business & how hard we work & setting new goals for ourselves and also making 2018 possibly our biggest year yet. He got so excited because we started talking about Jumanji 2 & doing another movie together that I had to pop him in the mouth and tell him to shut the fuck up! The bottom line his that Kids will be Kids….I’m taking him to Disney land today to apologize. Good morning world HAPPY TUESDAY 😂😂😂😂 #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #MyGuy #TheInternetIsUndefeated ….He’s also a slobbering baby which is annoying as hell…I think it’s the protein shakes 😂😂😂 ….Also my post is funnier because you can tell that I just smacked the shit out of him in this photo. He's also the first baby born in the world with grey hair. We are going to make a shit load of money together #HeWontStopDinkingMilk #HisNickNameIsBabyBigHead 😂😂😂 #Revenge 😂😂