Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/2/18)

Long talk with this little big jackass last night about the business & how hard we work & setting new goals for ourselves and also making 2018 possibly our biggest year yet. He got so excited because we started talking about Jumanji 2 & doing another movie together that I had to pop him in the mouth and tell him to shut the fuck up! The bottom line his that Kids will be Kids….I’m taking him to Disney land today to apologize. Good morning world HAPPY TUESDAY 😂😂😂😂 #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #MyGuy #TheInternetIsUndefeated ….He’s also a slobbering baby which is annoying as hell…I think it’s the protein shakes 😂😂😂 ….Also my post is funnier because you can tell that I just smacked the shit out of him in this photo. He's also the first baby born in the world with grey hair. We are going to make a shit load of money together #HeWontStopDinkingMilk #HisNickNameIsBabyBigHead 😂😂😂 #Revenge 😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 1, 2018 at 7:20am PDT