YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/3/18)

  • Rihanna WINCED at Drake’s name & said, “We don’t have a friendship now.”…..see her VOGUE COVER HERE where she talks about fat days & freezing her eggs & fans are loving the Insta pic she posted with LEG HAIR & stretch marks [SCROLL DOWN FOR HER MAKEUP TUTORIAL]
  • Kylie Jenner finally explains STORMI’S NAME,  “I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name”
  • Kim Kardashian is “ABSOLUTELY WORRIED” about Kayne West & attempted to defend him on Twitter

  • There’s an online petition for Kanye West to LOSE his Adidas deal…is it just the beginning of the fallout?
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner posts adorable pic of her and Stormi & Khloe Kardashian breaks her internet silence to comment!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez accidentally shows off her spanx on Ellen
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds hilariously responds to Blake Lively unfollowing him on Instagram
  • VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres slips and introduces Jenna Dewan as Jenna Dewan-Tatum & then immediately apologizes
  • VIDEO: Ron Howard narrates “Star Wars” as if it were an episode of “Arrested Development”
  • Mariah Carey, “I don’t know when I’m UNDERSTATED, maybe in my sleep?”
  • VIDEO: Will Ferrel tries to make a very pregnant Eva Longoria cry by singing “My Heart Will Go On”

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462