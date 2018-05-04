Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/4/18)

- 1 Kylie Jenner INSTAGRAM POST is worth $1 million!!!! She has overtaken Beyonce as the most influential social media star! And there’s a new insane internet theory that Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy is actually her BODYGUARD
why does Stormi Jenner look like Kylie’s bodyguard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Be005qfhM
— K$ (@OfficialKito) May 2, 2018
- Christina Aguilera HATES “The Voice”& isn’t holding back, “You realize it’s NOT about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”
- PICS: Gigi Hadid apologizes for her “blackface” cover of Vogue but says it’s not her fault
Sneak Peek at our May Issue on Newsstands Friday May 4th! A story for #HighVoltage power women @gigihadid in @dolcegabbana photographed by @stevenkleinstudio styled by @patti_wilson
- G-Eazy ARRESTED for assault & cocaine possession & the entire fight was sparked by a fan TAKING PICS
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at E! News after they posted about her living in her own “personal hell”
- VIDEO: Ellen asks Kris Jenner point blank if Kanye is ok? Her response: “he always does things with really good intentions. “
- “Black Panther” leads the MTV Movie Award NOMINATIONS
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift rides a mythical “caticorn” in new DirectTV ad
- Justin Timberlake invents a “braspberry” for Bai juice