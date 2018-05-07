YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/7/18)

  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is publicly supporting Tristan Thompson….she cheered him on at The Cavs game & they were photographed out to lunch….and she showed off her curves in the FIRST PICS of her out with baby True
  • PICS: Jordin Sparks had a baby & then 3 days later walked the red carpet looking flawless!!!
  • PICS: A fan DM’d Michael B. Jordan about a smoothie & he actually took her up on the offer!!!

  • Taylor Swift treats foster kids to a PRIVATE CONCERT & pizza party!
  • VIDEO: Kanye West responded to SNL’s hilarious parody of “A Quiet Place” called “A Kanye Place”….and loved it! And Kim Kardashian is struggling to SUPPORT KANYE
  • VIDEO: Joe Jonas joined Nick Jonas on stage to sing “Lovebug”
  • Celebrities are dropping out of The Met Gala because it’s “long, drawn out and BORING
  • PICS: Adele celebrated her dirty 30 with a Titanic themed party & a shout out to Childish Gambino
  • PICS: Kensington Palace released new adorable pics of baby Louis
  • Bill Murray helped a couple with their gender reveal
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has the BEST RESPONSE to DJ Khaled saying he doesn’t pleasure his wife because he’s a “king”
  • Willow Smith says she learned about sex by walking in on her parents, Will Smith & Jada Pinkett, HAVING SEX
  • Jay Z’s mom got a SPECIAL AWARD from GLAAD
  • Ken Jeong helped a woman who had a SEIZURE during his comedy show

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
