Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/7/18)

- PICS: Khloe Kardashian is publicly supporting Tristan Thompson….she cheered him on at The Cavs game & they were photographed out to lunch….and she showed off her curves in the FIRST PICS of her out with baby True
- PICS: Jordin Sparks had a baby & then 3 days later walked the red carpet looking flawless!!!
- PICS: A fan DM’d Michael B. Jordan about a smoothie & he actually took her up on the offer!!!
so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms
— sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018
- Taylor Swift treats foster kids to a PRIVATE CONCERT & pizza party!
- VIDEO: Kanye West responded to SNL’s hilarious parody of “A Quiet Place” called “A Kanye Place”….and loved it! And Kim Kardashian is struggling to SUPPORT KANYE
- VIDEO: Joe Jonas joined Nick Jonas on stage to sing “Lovebug”
- Celebrities are dropping out of The Met Gala because it’s “long, drawn out and BORING”
- PICS: Adele celebrated her dirty 30 with a Titanic themed party & a shout out to Childish Gambino
- PICS: Kensington Palace released new adorable pics of baby Louis
- Bill Murray helped a couple with their gender reveal
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has the BEST RESPONSE to DJ Khaled saying he doesn’t pleasure his wife because he’s a “king”
- Willow Smith says she learned about sex by walking in on her parents, Will Smith & Jada Pinkett, HAVING SEX
- Jay Z’s mom got a SPECIAL AWARD from GLAAD
- Ken Jeong helped a woman who had a SEIZURE during his comedy show