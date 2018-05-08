YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/18)

  • And here are the WORST LOOKS of the 2018 Met Gala!!
  • VIDEO: Madonna surprised all the Met Gala guests with a performance of “Like a Prayer”
  • Did Kendall Jenner just push a security out of the way of her pictures?

  • Johnny Depp “ATTACKED” a crew member on the set of his film after drinking all day…he told the guy he’d pay $100,000 to punch him in the face!
  • PICS: 2 Chainz proposed to his girlfriend on the Met Gala red carpet and it’s so adorable!
  • Kim Kardashian tried to claim that Kanye West MISSED the Met Gala because he was working but no one believes her
  • Tyra Banks sleeps with her 2-year-old every night because of “NATURE”
  • PICS: Picture proof that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have buried the hatchet
  • PICS: 5 of the original Avengers, including Scarlett Johansson, got matching tattoos!
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen trolled the Met Gala from her couch in the most relatable way
  • Crazed fan once held William Shatner’s UNDERWEAR HOSTAGE

