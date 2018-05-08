Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/8/18)

- ALL THE PICS: Did Rihanna rule the Met Gala again??? The theme was, “Fashion & the Catholic Imagination” and she basically went as a busty Pope! We love Rihanna but Zendaya may be our FAVORITE LOOK! Migos is getting props for the BEST DRESSED MEN Check out all the AFTER PARTY LOOKS HERE
Who else but @badgalriri could pair a custom @maisonmargiela by John Galliano mitre and a minidress? She strutted among the statues of the Greek and Roman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode
- And here are the WORST LOOKS of the 2018 Met Gala!!
- VIDEO: Madonna surprised all the Met Gala guests with a performance of “Like a Prayer”
- Did Kendall Jenner just push a security out of the way of her pictures?
GET OUT OF MY WAY #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WFy1h0Fcqx
— Barbie Harp (@BarbieHarp) May 8, 2018
- Johnny Depp “ATTACKED” a crew member on the set of his film after drinking all day…he told the guy he’d pay $100,000 to punch him in the face!
- PICS: 2 Chainz proposed to his girlfriend on the Met Gala red carpet and it’s so adorable!
- Kim Kardashian tried to claim that Kanye West MISSED the Met Gala because he was working but no one believes her
- Tyra Banks sleeps with her 2-year-old every night because of “NATURE”
- PICS: Picture proof that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have buried the hatchet
- PICS: 5 of the original Avengers, including Scarlett Johansson, got matching tattoos!
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen trolled the Met Gala from her couch in the most relatable way
- Crazed fan once held William Shatner’s UNDERWEAR HOSTAGE