Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Paid To Flirt

Heather has been hired as a private investigator to try and catch her boyfriend, a man named Ross, cheating. Ross’s girlfriend is suspicious about what he has been up to, and she offers Heather $50 to flirt with him and try to temp him to cheat. Ross is a good guy however, and doesn’t take the bait! Only thing is… Heather ends up REALLY liking ROSS. When Heather calls Ross to tell the truth, things get CRAZY!

About JohnSchulstadII

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462