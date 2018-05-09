YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/18)

  • PICS: Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a literal olive branch & heartfelt handwritten note…the feud is officially over

  • VIDEO: And Taylor Swift called out Kim Kardashian for bullying her!
  • Kylie Jenner ADDRESSES the rumors that her bodyguard is actually baby Stormi’s dad! But here’s pictures of her EXTREMELY HOT bodyguard
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson spotted on a movie date so it’s definitely back on!
  • PICS: Fans have discovered a 2013 tweet from Hailey Baldwin asking Shawn Mendes to date her….looks like it all worked out!
  • Jane Fonda on dating at 80, “I’ve closed up shop DOWN THERE!”
  • Sia wrote Rihanna’s song “Diamonds” in 14 MINUTES
  • Nikki Bella still stays the night with John Cena and word is they are definitely getting back TOGETHER
  • VIDEO: Watch Blake Lively tell photographers to calm down at The Met Gala

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
