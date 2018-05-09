Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/18)

- PICS: Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a literal olive branch & heartfelt handwritten note…the feud is officially over
Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018
- VIDEO: And Taylor Swift called out Kim Kardashian for bullying her!
- Kylie Jenner ADDRESSES the rumors that her bodyguard is actually baby Stormi’s dad! But here’s pictures of her EXTREMELY HOT bodyguard
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson spotted on a movie date so it’s definitely back on!
- PICS: Fans have discovered a 2013 tweet from Hailey Baldwin asking Shawn Mendes to date her….looks like it all worked out!
- Jane Fonda on dating at 80, “I’ve closed up shop DOWN THERE!”
- Sia wrote Rihanna’s song “Diamonds” in 14 MINUTES
- Nikki Bella still stays the night with John Cena and word is they are definitely getting back TOGETHER
- VIDEO: Watch Blake Lively tell photographers to calm down at The Met Gala