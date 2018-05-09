Jubal calls someone pretending like he just missed a call from that number. After hanging up, he then calls them back… saying it happened again! That’s when Jubal begins to get emotional… and lays out a whole world of problems he has been dealing with. Needless to say…. HE SOUNDS CRAZY!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Hello Wrong Number
