Katherine met a guy named Grady at a night Spanish class. After class one day, Grady asked her out on what she thought was a date. They went out to Mexican food, and then went shopping afterwards… Grady even bought her a hat, and paid for everything! She says they had a really good time, and he was a gentleman. Now Katherine cant get a hold of Grady, and she cant figure out why! After discovering the reason… the tables turn! and Grady ends up getting the short end of the stick.