Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/10/18)

- Ariana Grande & Mac Miller have BROKEN UP after 2 years together
- Khloe Kardashian forgave Tristan Thompson because he BROKE DOWN in tears in the delivery room & said he wanted to get caught?!?! And Tristan has BROKEN HIS SILENCE saying baby True “changed” him
- You could be Justin Timberlake’s SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER….he’s hiring!
- Wait…Shawn Mendes just called Hailey Baldwin his “REALLY GOOD FRIEND“….so they aren’t dating????
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift is now embracing the snake & using a 30 ft tall one in her current show!
- Selena Gomez is OFFICIALLY OVER Justin Bieber….again
- Kim Kardashian explains why she is fighting to free a CONVICTED WOMAN
- VIDEO: Woody Harrelson on how Willie Nelson pressured him into smoking weed again after he had quit for 2 years
- Someone has made an ALGORITHM to try and predict who will die in the final season of “Game of Thrones”
- PICS: Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress had a hidden message for Ryan Reynolds
- Miranda Kerr & Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel had their BABY BOY and named him Hart after Evan’s grandfather!
- Jennifer Lopez says there is “NO PRESSURE” for Alex Rodriguez to propose
- Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is dating a married man & his PREGNANT WIFE took to social media to call her, “a D list ‘has been’ senior citizen celebrity.”
- Conan tried to scare the baby out of Eva Longoria….but it didn’t work