Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/10/18)

  • Ariana Grande & Mac Miller have BROKEN UP after 2 years together
  • Khloe Kardashian forgave Tristan Thompson because he BROKE DOWN in tears in the delivery room & said he wanted to get caught?!?! And Tristan has BROKEN HIS SILENCE saying baby True “changed” him
  • You could be Justin Timberlake’s SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER….he’s hiring!
  • Wait…Shawn Mendes just called Hailey Baldwin his “REALLY GOOD FRIEND“….so they aren’t dating????
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift is now embracing the snake & using a 30 ft tall one in her current show!
  • Selena Gomez is OFFICIALLY OVER Justin Bieber….again
  • Kim Kardashian explains why she is fighting to free a CONVICTED WOMAN
  • VIDEO: Woody Harrelson on how Willie Nelson pressured him into smoking weed again after he had quit for 2 years
  • Someone has made an ALGORITHM to try and predict who will die in the final season of “Game of Thrones”
  • PICS: Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress had a hidden message for Ryan Reynolds
  • Miranda Kerr & Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel had their BABY BOY and named him Hart after Evan’s grandfather!
  • Jennifer Lopez says there is “NO PRESSURE” for Alex Rodriguez to propose
  • Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is dating a married man & his PREGNANT WIFE took to social media to call her, “a D list ‘has been’ senior citizen celebrity.”
  • Conan tried to scare the baby out of Eva Longoria….but it didn’t work

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462