Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/18)

- Rihanna’s lingeria line, SAVAGE X FENTY, finally launched at midnight & people were given a WAIT TIME to even log on….and an intruder broke into Rihanna’s house & STAYED THE NIGHT!
- Bella Hadid & The Weeknd were KISSING in Cannes
- Spotify has REMOVED R. Kelly’s music from their playlists as part of new Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy
- Ariana Grande just shared the most HEART WRENCHING POST about her breakup!
- Katy Perry apologized to Taylor Swift because she wants to set a “GOOD EXAMPLE” for women
- Pamela Anderson just wrote Kanye West a wild letter asking for HIS HELP
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s new song is definitely about Justin Bieber! And for the record, she LOVED her Met Gala look
- Khloe Kardashian got baby True’s birthday wrong in EPIC TWEET
- Bebe Rexha is accusing a producer of ATTEMPTED SEXUAL ASSAULT
- VIDEO: Mayim Bialik opens up about her struggle with mental health in order to urge other’s to seek help
- VIDEO: Carrie Underwood confesses she has a favorite place to go cry & says she looks the same because of the team she has to help her “spackle and paint and paste”
- Rosario Dawson celebrated her 39th birthday with a NAKED PIC
- Jennifer Garner sings about motherhood….and “raps” about cracked nipples