YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/18)

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • Bella Hadid & The Weeknd were KISSING in Cannes
  • Spotify has REMOVED R. Kelly’s music from their playlists as part of new Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy
  • Ariana Grande just shared the most HEART WRENCHING POST about her breakup!
  • Katy Perry apologized to Taylor Swift because she wants to set a “GOOD EXAMPLE” for women
  • Pamela Anderson just wrote Kanye West a wild letter asking for HIS HELP
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s new song is definitely about Justin Bieber! And for the record, she LOVED her Met Gala look
  • Khloe Kardashian got baby True’s birthday wrong in EPIC TWEET
  • Bebe Rexha is accusing a producer of ATTEMPTED SEXUAL ASSAULT
  • VIDEO: Mayim Bialik opens up about her struggle with mental health in order to urge other’s to seek help
  • VIDEO: Carrie Underwood confesses she has a favorite place to go cry & says she looks the same because of the team she has to help her “spackle and paint and paste”
  • Rosario Dawson celebrated her 39th birthday with a NAKED PIC
  • Jennifer Garner sings about motherhood….and “raps” about cracked nipples

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462