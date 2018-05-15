YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/15/18)

  • Meghan Markle’s dad was caught STAGING PAPARAZZI PICS (that have been sold for at least $135,000) & now he’s bailed on the Royal Wedding & won’t be walking her down the aisle….and he’s having MORE CHEST PAINS from the emotional stress after suffering a heart attack just 6 days ago….the Queen is PISSED and Meghan & Prince Harry are really BROKEN UP over it all

  • VIDEO: 12-year-old starts a social media campaign to get Pink to let her sing on stage in Vancouver…and it worked!
  • “Survivor” contestants that just finished filming an upcoming season broke their non-disclosure agreement & may have to pay $5 MILLION because of it!
  • 100 people WALK OUT of Matt Dillon & Uma Thurman’s new movie at the Cannes screening
  • VIDEO: Travis Scott invited a fan on stage but his security didn’t understand & started punching & kicking him…Scott stopped them & got him on stage
  • PICS: Blake Lively’s hysterical post about not being “great at athleisure”
  • PICS: Kristen Stewart takes her shows off on the Cannes red carpet to protest their flat shoe ban!
  • Khloe Kardashian spent Mother’s Day WITHOUT Tristan Thompson
  • Nikki Bella says she “TRULY HOPES” she and John Cena get back together
  • The 63-year-old host of “Dancing with the Stars” Tom Bergeron is ripped

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462