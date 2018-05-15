Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/15/18)

- Meghan Markle’s dad was caught STAGING PAPARAZZI PICS (that have been sold for at least $135,000) & now he’s bailed on the Royal Wedding & won’t be walking her down the aisle….and he’s having MORE CHEST PAINS from the emotional stress after suffering a heart attack just 6 days ago….the Queen is PISSED and Meghan & Prince Harry are really BROKEN UP over it all
- VIDEO: 12-year-old starts a social media campaign to get Pink to let her sing on stage in Vancouver…and it worked!
- “Survivor” contestants that just finished filming an upcoming season broke their non-disclosure agreement & may have to pay $5 MILLION because of it!
- 100 people WALK OUT of Matt Dillon & Uma Thurman’s new movie at the Cannes screening
- VIDEO: Travis Scott invited a fan on stage but his security didn’t understand & started punching & kicking him…Scott stopped them & got him on stage
- PICS: Blake Lively’s hysterical post about not being “great at athleisure”
- PICS: Kristen Stewart takes her shows off on the Cannes red carpet to protest their flat shoe ban!
- Khloe Kardashian spent Mother’s Day WITHOUT Tristan Thompson
- Nikki Bella says she “TRULY HOPES” she and John Cena get back together
- The 63-year-old host of “Dancing with the Stars” Tom Bergeron is ripped