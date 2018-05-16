YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/16/18)

  • VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest was caught awkwardly hitting on Katy Perry without realizing they were live…and now some people are calling him super creepy! Innocent or icky?

  • Ed Sheeran loves Heinz so much he’s inspired a new KETCHUP ICE CREAM….would you eat it?
  • Meghan Markle’s dad to undergo HEART SURGERY & will probably miss the Royal Wedding
  • WTF Jennifer Lopez was told to LOSE WEIGHT! Her response: “This is who I am. I am shaped like this.”
  • LISTEN: Kanye West tweeted out his 2 new album’s track list PLUS 3 other albums for Pusha T, Nas, Kid Cudi & teased some of the music!
  • Ciara’s 4-year-old son has some serious moves

Young Mike In The Making💃🏽. Get It Baby! ❤️ Dance Cam. #TraceMe #Dance

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

  • VIDEO: Jamie Foxx explains where he got his name from…his real name is Eric Bishop
  • PICS: Jada Pinkett Smith’s 64-year-old mom is hot!
  • PICS: OMG Jessica Simpson adopted a new puppy and the pics are sooooo cute
  • The first trailer for the new Queen movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is here & it’s soooo good

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
