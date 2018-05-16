Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/16/18)

- VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest was caught awkwardly hitting on Katy Perry without realizing they were live…and now some people are calling him super creepy! Innocent or icky?
katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh
- Ed Sheeran loves Heinz so much he’s inspired a new KETCHUP ICE CREAM….would you eat it?
- Meghan Markle’s dad to undergo HEART SURGERY & will probably miss the Royal Wedding
- WTF Jennifer Lopez was told to LOSE WEIGHT! Her response: “This is who I am. I am shaped like this.”
- LISTEN: Kanye West tweeted out his 2 new album’s track list PLUS 3 other albums for Pusha T, Nas, Kid Cudi & teased some of the music!
- Ciara’s 4-year-old son has some serious moves
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx explains where he got his name from…his real name is Eric Bishop
- PICS: Jada Pinkett Smith’s 64-year-old mom is hot!
- PICS: OMG Jessica Simpson adopted a new puppy and the pics are sooooo cute
- The first trailer for the new Queen movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is here & it’s soooo good