Phone Tap PODCAST: Miss Tinkles

Jubal calls a woman who recently got back from an overseas trip with her husband. While she was gone, she had an EMBARRASSING accident that involved not being able to find a toilet. Now… she is about to find out that her little accident is about to get A LOT of national attention.

