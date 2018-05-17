YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/17/18)

  • Meghan Markle releases an OFFICIAL STATEMENT about her father not being at her wedding….and some people are pissed she used “cared” instead of “loved” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] …and her half sister was INJURED in a car accident after a confrontation with paparazzi

  • Meghan Markle’s mom touched down in London carrying CLUES about the wedding dress! And we’ve got a SNEAK PEAK of the flowers & cake!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is hawking appetite suppressant lollipops. got heavily criticized it, deleted it & then reposted it!
  • Chrissy Teigen & John Legend just had their BABY BOY!
  • Hilary Duff PUBLICLY DRAGS her neighbor who “keeps her up all night”….and now he’s getting a LAWYER
  • PICS: 43-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out with his 20-year-old girlfriend
  • There is a rumor that Selena Gomez is DATING Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston is furious…here is the TABLOID
  • VIDEO: “NBA on TNT” played the “Laurel/Yanny” clip in everyone’s ear piece but played a prank on Charles Barkley by putting “donut” in his ear
  • VIDEO: Fergie had to ride the subway with commoners because of a storm & acted like it was the craziest thing
  • VIDEO: Shakira showed off how flexible she is & it’s pretty impressive
  • VIDEO: John Travolta dad dancing with 50 Cent

 

