Jubal calls a department store, and has a major complaint. He is using the bathroom, and is really upset with the stores facilities, because they have NO plumbing AT ALL! There’s a huge problem however, and its that he might not actually be in the bathroom…
Phone Tap PODCAST: Changing Room Mistake
