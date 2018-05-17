Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Changing Room Mistake

Jubal calls a department store, and has a major complaint. He is using the bathroom, and is really upset with the stores facilities, because they have NO plumbing AT ALL!  There’s a huge problem however, and its that he might not actually be in the bathroom…

