Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/18/18)

  • OMG It’s 1999 all over again….Backstreet Boys have a NEW SONG….and we can’t stop loving it!!!

  • GQ’s SPOOFS Vanity Fair’s Photoshop for their comedy issue cover & it’s simply amazing! But staff at VF DO NOT see the humor
  • Meghan Markle has asked her future father-in-law, Prince Charles to WALK HER DOWN THE AISLE….but she’ll walk PARTIALLY down the aisle alone
  • Meghan Markle’s half sister may have FAKED her car accident according to the Florida Highway Patrol
  • Hilary Duff is having serious NEIGHBOR DRAMA and having to say that her boyfriend didn’t hit him!
  • VIDEO: Michael Keaton’s graduation speech at Kent State ended with, “If I leave you with anything, remember these two words…I’m Batman.”
  • PICS: Liam & Chris Hemsworth’s dad is soooo ripped!
  • VIDEO: Sandra Bullock’s secret to her amazing skin is “penis facials”
  • VIDEO: The man behind the voice of “Laurel/Yanny” gives his opinion on the controversy!
  • Here’s how Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart became FRIENDS
  • PICS: Kourtney Kardashian had her 8-year-old son take this bikini pic!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
