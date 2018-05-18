Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/18/18)

- OMG It’s 1999 all over again….Backstreet Boys have a NEW SONG….and we can’t stop loving it!!!
- GQ’s SPOOFS Vanity Fair’s Photoshop for their comedy issue cover & it’s simply amazing! But staff at VF DO NOT see the humor
- Meghan Markle has asked her future father-in-law, Prince Charles to WALK HER DOWN THE AISLE….but she’ll walk PARTIALLY down the aisle alone
- Meghan Markle’s half sister may have FAKED her car accident according to the Florida Highway Patrol
- Hilary Duff is having serious NEIGHBOR DRAMA and having to say that her boyfriend didn’t hit him!
- VIDEO: Michael Keaton’s graduation speech at Kent State ended with, “If I leave you with anything, remember these two words…I’m Batman.”
- PICS: Liam & Chris Hemsworth’s dad is soooo ripped!
- VIDEO: Sandra Bullock’s secret to her amazing skin is “penis facials”
- VIDEO: The man behind the voice of “Laurel/Yanny” gives his opinion on the controversy!
- Here’s how Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart became FRIENDS
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian had her 8-year-old son take this bikini pic!