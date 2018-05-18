Jubal calls a man who is planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend. He has talked to the restaurant ahead of time, and has prepared them so everything goes off without a hitch. The only thing is… Jubal is their waiter, and might screw everything up.
Phone Tap PODCAST: No White Lillies
