Mason and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team came out to Husky Stadium this morning to cheer on those running and walking, hoping to beat the bridge before it went up! When you support Beat the Bridge, you join more than 900,000 people who come together to raise funds to change the future for the millions of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). It’s a life-threatening condition, but with support from you, it can help those with T1D live a normal life.