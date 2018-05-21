YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/21/18)

  • VIDEO: Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle exchange wedding vows….and the RECEPTION SPEECHES brought guests to tears with Meghan saying, “I’ve found my Prince”….Elton John PERFORMED….all the CELEBRITIES & how they are connected to the couple…plus PICS OF THE DRESS & the CAKE…and below is hands down our favorite moment! [SCROLL DOWN FOR THE MOST BEAUTIFUL RENDITION OF “Stand By Me”]

  • VIDEO: Watch Shawn Mendes & Khalid sing with the Parkland students for a powerful performance of “Youth”
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson delivers an emotional speech at the Billboard Music Awards asking for a “moment of action” instead of a “moment of silence” following the school schooting at Santa Fe High School
  • BILLBOARD RUNDOWN: Janet Jackson accepted the ICON AWARD & spoke about women’s rights…..Janet also performed a MEDLEY…Salt-n-Pepa brought back the 90s with a FUN PERFORMANCE…Taylor Swift’s reaction to Kelly Clarkson singing “Look What You Made Me Do” is already a MEME…and Taylor said she was “MISUNDERSTOOD” during her award speech…Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato PERFORM “Fall In Line”
  • Chrissy Teigen posted the first pic of their baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens
  • PICS: Offset posted some graphic pics of his car accident & his injuries
  • VIDEO & VIDEO: SNL takes on the Royal Wedding in 2 sketches that are hysterical
  • John Oliver SLAMMED the Royal Wedding….do you feel the same?
  • Oprah Winfrey had a last minute Royal Wedding DRESS CHANGE because her original beige dress looked white!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
