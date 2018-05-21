YouTube Credit: YouTube

Macklemore & Kesha Perform “Good Old Days” at the #BBMAs

Macklemore and Kesha joined forces to perform their collab “Good Old Days” at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Kesha kicked things off in front of a van just like in the music video while our boy Ben sported a bedazzled black shirt.

Check out the 360 video!!!

And here’s the regular televised performance video.

Kesha & Mack will hit the road w/ “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” this summer.$1 from every ticket sold will be donated, with Kesha donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and Macklemore donating his to PLUS 1, which advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Miss the show? Here Are All the Winners From the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462