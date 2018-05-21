Macklemore & Kesha Perform “Good Old Days” at the #BBMAs

Macklemore and Kesha joined forces to perform their collab “Good Old Days” at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Kesha kicked things off in front of a van just like in the music video while our boy Ben sported a bedazzled black shirt.

Check out the 360 video!!!

And here’s the regular televised performance video.

Kesha & Mack will hit the road w/ “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore” this summer.$1 from every ticket sold will be donated, with Kesha donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and Macklemore donating his to PLUS 1, which advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

—Justin