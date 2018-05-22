Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/18)

- Ariana Grande & SNL’s Pete Davidson are DATING?!?!?!?
- Maddie Poppe WINS Season 16 of “American Idol” and reveals she’s DATING the runner up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson
MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe. I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0g73ZIyfP
— Caleb Lee Hutchinson (@calebleemusic) May 22, 2018
- James Corden was ALLERGIC to the Royal Wedding flowers & almost ruined everything from all his sneezing!
- Serena Williams led the BEER PONG table at the Royal Wedding, George Clooney worked the tequila bar & Prince William, Prince Harry & their dad Prince Charles had a dance off!
- The internet thinks Nick Jonas is trying to get with Jenna Dewan & everyone is FOR IT!
- PICS: Taylor Swift, Amber Rose, Rebel Wilson & Julia Roberts were all partying at Swift’s show!
- Did you know Taylor Swift’s cats, Olivia and Meredith, have a CAMEO in “Deadpool 2”
- Meghan Markle has to keep CURTSYING to Kate Middleton
- PICS: OMG 3 Royal Wedding guests wore the same dress that the character Meghan wore in that Lifetime movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”
- Amber Rose on Trump, “OMG, that is Kanye in a white man’s body.”
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus pranks Jimmy Kimmel & hits him in the jewels in the process
- PICS: At 52, Brooke Shields says she “finally feels comfortable” with her body
- PICS: The official Royal Wedding pics are so good….but we want more!
- Jake Gyllenhaal to play the VILLAIN in the new “Spider-Man” movie????
- PICS: Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers, is our New Miss USA 2018
- PICS: Jason Bateman and Will Arnett’s taxi got hit in NYC
- Cardi B’s new video for “Be Careful” is a roller coaster of EMOTIONS