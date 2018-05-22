Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/22/18)

  • Ariana Grande & SNL’s Pete Davidson are DATING?!?!?!? 
  • Maddie Poppe WINS Season 16 of “American Idol” and reveals she’s DATING the runner up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson

  • James Corden was ALLERGIC to the Royal Wedding flowers & almost ruined everything from all his sneezing!
  • Serena Williams led the BEER PONG table at the Royal Wedding, George Clooney worked the tequila bar & Prince William, Prince Harry & their dad Prince Charles had a dance off!
  • The internet thinks Nick Jonas is trying to get with Jenna Dewan & everyone is FOR IT!
  • PICS: Taylor Swift, Amber Rose, Rebel Wilson & Julia Roberts were all partying at Swift’s show!
  • Did you know Taylor Swift’s cats, Olivia and Meredith, have a CAMEO in “Deadpool 2”
  • Meghan Markle has to keep CURTSYING to Kate Middleton
  • PICS: OMG 3 Royal Wedding guests wore the same dress that the character Meghan wore in that Lifetime movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”
  • Amber Rose on Trump, “OMG, that is Kanye in a white man’s body.”
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus pranks Jimmy Kimmel & hits him in the jewels in the process
  • PICS: At 52, Brooke Shields says she “finally feels comfortable” with her body
  • PICS: The official Royal Wedding pics are so good….but we want more!
  • Jake Gyllenhaal to play the VILLAIN in the new “Spider-Man” movie????
  • PICS: Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers, is our New Miss USA 2018
  • PICS: Jason Bateman and Will Arnett’s taxi got hit in NYC
  • Cardi B’s new video for “Be Careful” is a roller coaster of EMOTIONS

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462