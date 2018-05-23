YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/18)

  • There are already rumors that Meghan Markle is PREGNANT!
  • Maddie Poppe saw that she was the winner of “American Idol” before Ryan Seacrest announced it!

  • R. Kelly BRAGS that it’s too late to end his career on Facebook after a woman files a lawsuit for sexual battery, false imprisonment & purposefully giving her an STD
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner just got caught photoshopping a topless pic!
  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are planning on visiting her dad in MEXICO….and we got our first close up of the WEDDING RING from Meghan’s first public outing….and PICS of where they are currently living, it’s actually tiny!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is posting more naked pics on Instagram to promote her new fragrance & this time she’s showing her areola
  • “Suits” actor publicly shamed a woman who called him “chunky” after seeing pics of him at the Royal Wedding….and he is now APOLOGIZING
  • Olivia Culpo says this summer wear NO MASCARA if you want to look like you aren’t trying too hard
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian shares a pic of baby True’s nursery & there is sooooo much pink
  • Chrissy Teigen hates Nutella, Khloe Kardashian can’t stand pork & Kelly Clarkson thinks brussel sprouts are gross….a list of famous people & the FOOD THEY HATE
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin are taking topless photos of each other in the bathroom
  • Word is Anna Wintour is going to be FIRED as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue

 

