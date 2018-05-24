YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/24/18)

  • VIDEO: OMG Will Smith is back with a new song & Twitter is freaking out!!!! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Prince Harry had a “tearful” PHONE CALL with his ex of 5 years just days before the wedding!
  • The Kardashian vs West Celebrity Family Feud will air JUNE 10th…here’s the first teaser!

  • PICS: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren will get married in Hawaii & it won’t be televised!
  • PICS: There’s a Star Wars Burlesque show called “The Empire Strips Back” & it’s amazing!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest pic of her youngest babies, Saint & Chicago
  • PICS: Vogue was accused of over photoshopping Rebel Wilson to make her thinner….but it’s just that she lost weight
  • VIDEO: More video proof that Chris Hemsworth is hands down the hottest & coolest Hollywood dad
  • VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher made Ellen cry on her own show by surprising her with a $4 million donation to her wildlife nonprofit
  • VIDEO: Keanu Reeves signed a homeless man’s sign
  • PICS: Iggy Azalea is gorgeous in this pic but looks way different
  • Mark Wahlberg is doing a “Captain Kangaroo” REBOOT to try and gets kids interested in math & science

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
