Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/29/18)

  • VIDEO: There’s a rumor that Eminem & Nicki Minaj are dating so Eminem asked his crowd if they wanted him to date her!

  • VIDEO: An interviewer told Taylor Swift she needed to “have a shower now” after her performance & Swifties are revolting on Twitter!
  • Chrissy Teigen shares first pic of Luna and Miles together

  • PICS: Kylie Jenner sent her #1 fan a $2,000 present!
  • VIDEO: K-Pop group BTS just topped the Billboard 200 and even the South Korean President congratulated them!
  • Khloe Kardashian UNLEASHES on people who give unsolicited advice & says people spend too much time following other people’s lives on social media

  • OMG Ryan Reynolds just revealed that Blake Lively DROVE HERSELF & him to the hospital when she went into labor
  • Sesame Street creators are SUING over Melissa McCarthy’s “ejaculating muppets” movie
  • Morgan Freeman RESPONDS AGAIN to 8 different allegations of harassment saying ” I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way”
  • Bachelor Arie feels BETRAYED by the editing of his breakup scene
  • Mariah Carey sold her 35 CARAT DIAMOND ring
  • William H. Macy hopes his daughters “have a LOT OF SEX in their lifetime” and don’t feel guilty for it
  • PICS: Jessica Simpson took a pic of her shoe closet….and it’s insane of course!
  • Meghan Markle supposedly healed Prince Harry & his dad, Prince Charles’ RELATIONSHIP

