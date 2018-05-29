Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/29/18)

- VIDEO: There’s a rumor that Eminem & Nicki Minaj are dating so Eminem asked his crowd if they wanted him to date her!
- VIDEO: An interviewer told Taylor Swift she needed to “have a shower now” after her performance & Swifties are revolting on Twitter!
- Chrissy Teigen shares first pic of Luna and Miles together
- PICS: Kylie Jenner sent her #1 fan a $2,000 present!
- VIDEO: K-Pop group BTS just topped the Billboard 200 and even the South Korean President congratulated them!
- Khloe Kardashian UNLEASHES on people who give unsolicited advice & says people spend too much time following other people’s lives on social media
People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018
- OMG Ryan Reynolds just revealed that Blake Lively DROVE HERSELF & him to the hospital when she went into labor
- Sesame Street creators are SUING over Melissa McCarthy’s “ejaculating muppets” movie
- Morgan Freeman RESPONDS AGAIN to 8 different allegations of harassment saying ” I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way”
- Bachelor Arie feels BETRAYED by the editing of his breakup scene
- Mariah Carey sold her 35 CARAT DIAMOND ring
- William H. Macy hopes his daughters “have a LOT OF SEX in their lifetime” and don’t feel guilty for it
- PICS: Jessica Simpson took a pic of her shoe closet….and it’s insane of course!
- Meghan Markle supposedly healed Prince Harry & his dad, Prince Charles’ RELATIONSHIP