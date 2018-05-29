DREAM JOB: Professional Sound FX Maker

This guy might have one of the coolest jobs on planet EARTH.

Meet John Roesch – Foley Artist.

And from his IMDB, looks like this guy has worked on TONS of movies you have probably seen!

2018 Incredibles 2 (foley artist) (completed)

2018 Avengers: Infinity War (foley artist)

2018 Black Panther (foley artist)

2018 The Game Changers (Documentary) (foley artist)

2017 Ferdinand (foley artist)

2017 Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Short) (foley artist)

2017 Mindhunter (TV Series) (foley artist – 10 episodes)

2017 Thor: Ragnarok (foley artist)

2017 Dunkirk (foley artist) / (foley recordist – uncredited)

2017 Transformers: The Last Knight (foley artist – uncredited)

2017 Despicable Me 3 (foley artist)

2017 Animal Crackers (foley artist)

2017 Carne y Arena (Short) (foley artist)

2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (foley artist)

2017 The Eyes (foley artist)

2017 Kong: Skull Island (foley artist)

2017 Bitter Harvest (foley artist)

2016/I Moana (foley artist)

2016 Allied (foley artist)

2016 Doctor Strange (foley artist)

2016 Mafia III (Video Game) (foley artist: Skywalker Sound)

2016 Sing (foley artist)

2016 Ben-Hur (foley artist – uncredited)

2016 Star Trek: Beyond (foley artist: Skywalker Sound)

2016 Finding Dory (foley artist)

2016 Alice Through the Looking Glass (foley artist)

2016 Burn Country (foley artist)

2016/I Mother’s Day (foley artist – uncredited)

2016 Captain America: Civil War (foley artist)

2016 Zootopia (foley artist)

2016 Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (Short) (foley artist)

2015 Secret in Their Eyes (foley artist – uncredited)

2015 The Good Dinosaur (foley artist)

2015 Halo 5: Guardians (Video Game) (foley artist)

2015 Our Brand Is Crisis (foley artist – uncredited)

2015 Batman: Arkham Knight (Video Game) (foley artist)

2015/I Inside Out (foley artist)

2015 Tomorrowland (foley artist)

2015 Vanishing Sail (Documentary) (foley artist)

2015 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (foley artist)

2015 Jupiter Ascending (foley artist)

2014 Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (Video) (foley artist)

2014 Penguins of Madagascar (foley artist)

2014 Interstellar (foley artist)

2014 Big Hero 6 (foley artist)

2014 Lonely Planet (Short) (foley: WB Sound)

2014 Gone Girl (foley artist)

2014 The Judge (foley artist)

2014 The Boxtrolls (foley artist)

2014 Transformers: Age of Extinction (foley artist)

2014/I Neighbors (foley artist)

2014 The Pirate Fairy (Video) (foley artist)

2014 Mr. Peabody & Sherman (foley artist)

2013/I Frozen (foley artist)

2013 Ender’s Game (foley artist)

2013 Her (foley artist)

2013 Dear Dumb Diary (TV Movie) (foley artist)

2013 Planes (foley artist)

2013 Turbo (foley artist)

2013 Get a Horse! (Short) (foley artist)

2013/I Oblivion (foley artist)

2012 Rise of the Guardians (foley artist)

2012 Secret of the Wings (foley artist)

2012 The Dark Knight Rises (foley artist)

2012 John Carter (foley artist)

2012 The Vow (foley artist)

2012 Underworld Awakening (foley artist)

2012 Joyful Noise (foley artist)

2011 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (foley artist)

2011 Puss in Boots (foley artist)

2011 Batman: Arkham City (Video Game) (foley artist)

2011 Sea Level (foley artist)

2011 Thriller Night (Short) (foley artist)

2011 The Change-Up (foley artist)

2011 Transformers: Dark of the Moon (foley artist)

2011 Thor (foley artist)

2011 Winnie the Pooh (foley artist)

2011 Red Riding Hood (foley artist)

2011 Beastly (foley artist)

2011 Hall Pass (foley artist)

2010 Prep & Landing Stocking Stuffer: Operation: Secret Santa (TV Short) (foley artist)

2010 Tangled (foley artist)

2010 Due Date (foley artist)

2010 Life as We Know It (foley artist)

2010 Not Your Time (Short) (foley artist)

2010 The Social Network (foley artist)

2010 Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (foley artist)

2010 Inception (foley artist)

2010 Killers (foley artist)

2010/I The Losers (foley artist)

2010 Cop Out (foley artist)

2010 The Wolfman (foley artist)

2009 The Eastmans (TV Movie) (foley artist)

2009 Prep & Landing (TV Short) (foley artist – uncredited)

2009 The Princess and the Frog (foley artist)

2009 Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space (TV Short) (foley artist)

2009 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (foley artist)

2009 B.O.B.’s Big Break (Video short) (foley artist)

2009 Ninja Assassin (foley artist)

2009 Fame (foley artist)

2009 Batman: Arkham Asylum (Video Game) (foley artist)

2009 Orphan (foley artist)

2009 The Ugly Truth (foley artist)

2009 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (foley artist)

2009 Public Enemies (foley artist)

2009 The Macabre World of Lavender Williams (Short) (foley artist)

2009 The Hangover (foley artist)

2009 Terminator Salvation (foley artist)

2009 Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (foley artist)

2008 Space Chimps (Video Game) (foley artist)

2008 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (foley artist – as John Roesh)

2008 Yes Man (foley artist – uncredited)

2008 Dead Space (Video Game) (foley artist – uncredited)

2008 An American Carol (foley artist – uncredited)

2008 Nights in Rodanthe (foley artist)

2008 RocknRolla (foley artist)

2008 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (foley artist)

2008 The Dark Knight (foley artist)

2008 Get Smart (foley artist)

2008 Speed Racer (foley artist)

2008 Dragon Hunters (foley artist)

2008 God of War: Chains of Olympus (Video Game) (foley artist)

2008/I Fool’s Gold (foley artist)

2007 NBA Street Homecourt (Video Game) (foley artist)

2007 I Am Legend (foley artist)

2007 Tekken 6 (Video Game) (foley artist)

2007 Fred Claus (foley artist)

2007 American Gangster (foley artist)

2007 Darfur Now (Documentary) (foley artist)

2007 Balls of Fury (foley artist)

2007 Transformers (foley artist – uncredited)

2007 Lair (Video Game) (foley artist)

2007 The Reaping (foley artist)

2007 TMNT (foley artist)

2007 God of War II (Video Game) (foley artist)

2007 Zodiac (foley artist)

2007 Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time (Video) (foley artist)

2007/I Year of the Dog (foley artist)

2006 Blood Diamond (foley artist)

2006 Casper’s Scare School (TV Movie) (foley artist)

2006/I The Situation (foley artist)

2006 The Prestige (foley artist)

2006 School for Scoundrels (foley artist)

2006 10 Items or Less (foley artist)

2006 Stranger Than Fiction (foley artist)

2006 Little Children (foley walker)

2006 Idlewild (foley artist)

2006 The Ant Bully (foley artist)

2006 Miami Vice (foley artist)

2006 The Lake House (foley artist)

2006 ATL (foley artist)

2006 Freedomland (foley artist)

2006 Firewall (foley artist)

2006 Bambi II (foley artist)

2006 The Illusionist (foley artist)

2005 Kingdom Hearts II (Video Game) (foley artist – uncredited)

2005 Condemned: Criminal Origins (Video Game) (foley artist: Warner Bros)

2005 F.E.A.R.: First Encounter Assault Recon (Video Game) (foley artist: Warner Bros.)

2005 The Greatest Story of All Time (Short) (foley artist)

2005 SOCOM 3: U.S. Navy SEALs (Video Game) (foley artist)

2005 In Her Shoes (foley artist)

2005 Good Night, and Good Luck. (foley artist)

2005 Serenity (foley artist)

2005 Snapshot (Short) (foley artist)

2005 Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (Video) (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

2005 The Dukes of Hazzard (foley artist)

2005 Must Love Dogs (foley artist)

2005 House of Wax (foley artist)

2005 Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous (foley artist)

2005 Son of the Mask (foley artist)

2005 Constantine (foley artist)

2005 Racing Stripes (foley artist)

2004 Blade: Trinity (foley artist)

2004 In Good Company (foley artist)

2004 The Forgotten (foley artist)

2004 Collateral (foley artist)

2004 Spider-Man 2 (Video Game) (foley artist)

2004 Walking Tall (supervising foley artist)

2004 The Alamo (foley artist)

2004 Home on the Range (foley artist)

2004 Starsky & Hutch (foley artist)

2004 The Big Bounce (foley artist)

2004 Chrystal (foley artist)

2003 Gothika (foley artist)

2003 Looney Tunes: Back in Action (foley artist)

2003 Matrix Revolutions (foley artist)

2003 Brother Bear (foley artist)

2003 Apple Jack (Short) (foley artist)

2003 Enter the Matrix (Video Game) (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

2003 The Matrix Reloaded (foley artist)

2003 X-Men 2 (foley artist)

2003 Final Fantasy X-2 (Video Game) (foley artist: Sony PCL Inc.)

2003 Cradle 2 the Grave (foley artist)

2002 Two Paths (Short) (foley artist)

2002 Treasure Planet (foley artist)

2002 Ghost Ship (foley artist)

2002 Red Faction II (Video Game) (foley artist)

2002 Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (foley artist)

2002 8 Mile (foley artist)

2002 Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (foley artist – uncredited)

2002 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (foley artist)

2002 Life or Something Like It (foley artist)

2002 The Scorpion King (foley artist)

2002 Kingdom Hearts (Video Game) (foley artist)

2002 Panic Room (foley artist)

2002 The Time Machine (foley artist)

2002 The Salton Sea (foley artist)

2002 The Good Girl (foley artist)

2001 Trysting (Short) (foley artist)

2001 Black Hawk Down (foley artist)

2001 The Majestic (foley artist)

2001 Thir13en Ghosts (foley artist)

2001 Training Day (foley artist)

2001 Osmosis Jones (foley artist)

2001 Rush Hour 2 (foley artist – uncredited)

2001 Final Fantasy X (Video Game) (foley artist: The Lot Studio)

2001 Cats & Dogs (foley artist)

2001 What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (foley artist)

2001 Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (foley artist: Los Angeles)

2001 15 Minutes (foley artist)

2001 In the Bedroom (foley artist: Warner Hollywood)

2001 Antitrust (foley artist)

2000 The Emperor’s New Groove (foley artist)

2000 Proof of Life (foley artist)

2000 Bounce (foley artist)

2000 Red Planet (foley artist)

2000 Get Carter (foley artist)

2000 Chain of Fools (foley artist)

2000 The Cell (foley artist)

2000 The Replacements (foley artist)

2000 The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (foley artist)

2000 Shanghai Noon (foley artist)

2000 The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (foley artist – uncredited)

2000 Romeo Must Die (foley artist)

1999 Fantasia 2000 (foley artist)

1999 The Green Mile (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1999 Flawless (foley artist)

1999 Chrono Cross (Video Game) (foley artist: Warner Hollywood Foley Stage – as John Roesh)

1999 House on Haunted Hill (foley artist)

1999 Three Kings (foley artist)

1999 Fight Club (foley artist)

1999 Stigmata (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1999 The Mummy (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1999 The Matrix (foley artist)

1999 Analyze This (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1999 October Sky (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1999 Message in a Bottle (foley artist)

1999 Final Fantasy VIII (Video Game) (sound recordist: movie sound effects)

1999 Virus (foley artist)

1998 Chocobo’s Dungeon 2 (Video Game) (foley coordinator: Square USA LA F.M.V.)

1998 The Thin Red Line (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1998 Jack Frost (foley artist)

1998 Small Soldiers (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1998 A Perfect Murder (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1998 The Magic Sword: Quest for Camelot (foley walker)

1998 Fallen (foley artist – uncredited)

1997 How They Get There (Short) (worker: foley artist)

1997 For Richer or Poorer (foley artist)

1997 The Postman (foley artist – uncredited)

1997 Amistad (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1997 Anastasia (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1997 The Peacemaker (foley artist)

1997 The Game (foley artist)

1997 A Simple Wish (foley artist)

1997 Batman & Robin (foley artist)

1997 Trial and Error (foley artist)

1997 L.A. Confidential (foley artist)

1997 McHale’s Navy (foley artist – uncredited)

1997 Nightwatch (foley artist)

1996 Mars Attacks! (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 Jingle All the Way (foley artist)

1996 Space Jam (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 The Ghost and the Darkness (foley artist)

1996 The Long Kiss Goodnight (foley artist)

1996/II Mother (foley artist)

1996 The Stupids (foley artist)

1996 A Time to Kill (foley artist)

1996 Independence Day (foley artist)

1996 The Hunchback of Notre Dame (foley artist)

1996 DragonHeart (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 Crosscut (foley artist)

1996 Twister (foley artist)

1996 Mulholland Falls (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1996 Fear (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 Sgt. Bilko (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 Hellraiser: Bloodline (foley artist – uncredited)

1996 City Hall (foley artist)

1996 Happy Gilmore (foley artist)

1995 Mr. Holland’s Opus (foley artist)

1995 Balto (foley artist)

1995 Waiting to Exhale (foley artist)

1995 Fair Game (foley artist – uncredited)

1995 Steal Big Steal Little (foley artist)

1995 The Amazing Panda Adventure (foley artist – uncredited)

1995 Operation Dumbo Drop (foley artist)

1995 Waterworld (foley artist – uncredited)

1995 Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1995 Pocahontas (foley artist)

1995 Batman Forever (foley artist – uncredited)

1995 A Walk in the Clouds (foley artist – uncredited)

1995 Braveheart (foley artist)

1995 For Better or Worse (foley artist)

1995 Billy Madison (foley artist)

1995 The Surgeon (foley walker)

1994 Street Fighter (foley artist)

1994 Immortal Beloved (foley artist)

1994 Drop Zone (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1994 Cobb (foley artist)

1994 A Low Down Dirty Shame (foley artist)

1994 The Pagemaster (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1994 Silent Fall (foley artist)

1994 The Road to Wellville (foley artist)

1994 The River Wild (foley artist)

1994 The Scout (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1994 The Shawshank Redemption (foley artist – uncredited)

1994 The Client (foley by)

1994 The Flintstones (foley artist)

1994 Maverick (foley artist – uncredited)

1994 Clean Slate (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1994 On Deadly Ground (foley artist)

1994 The Lion King (foley artist)

1993 Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (foley artist)

1993 Schindler’s List (foley artist)

1993 A Perfect World (foley walker)

1993 Josh and S.A.M. (foley artist)

1993 The Three Musketeers (foley artist)

1993 Fatal Instinct (foley artist)

1993 Judgment Night (foley artist)

1993 The Real McCoy (foley artist)

1993 Undercover Blues (foley artist)

1993 Dazed and Confused (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1993 Son of the Pink Panther (foley artist – uncredited)

1993 Heart and Souls (foley artist)

1993 The Fugitive (foley artist)

1993 Another Stakeout (foley artist)

1993 Free Willy (foley artist)

1993 Dennis the Menace (foley artist)

1993 Dave (foley artist – uncredited)

1993 Falling Down (foley artist)

1993 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (foley artist)

1992 That Night (foley artist)

1992 The Bodyguard (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 Aladdin (foley artist)

1992 Under Siege (foley artist)

1992 Innocent Blood (foley artist)

1992 Mr. Saturday Night (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 The Last of the Mohicans (foley artist)

1992 Single White Female (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 Stay Tuned (foley artist)

1992 Unforgiven (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 Batman Returns (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 The Babe (foley artist)

1992 White Men Can’t Jump (foley artist – uncredited)

1992 Memoirs of an Invisible Man (foley artist)

1991 The Prince of Tides (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 Hook (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 For the Boys (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 The Addams Family (foley artist)

1991 The Super (foley artist)

1991 Beauty and the Beast (foley artist)

1991 Child’s Play 3 (foley artist)

1991 The Doctor (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 Delirious (foley artist)

1991 Rock-A-Doodle (foley artist)

1991 The Rocketeer (foley artist)

1991 Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 City Slickers (foley artist – uncredited)

1991 Scenes from a Mall (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 Kindergarten Cop (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 The Rookie (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 Misery (foley artist: TAJ Soundworks – uncredited)

1990/I Jacob’s Ladder (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 Pacific Heights (foley artist: TAJ Sound Works – uncredited)

1990 Flatliners (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 The Two Jakes (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (foley artist)

1990 Young Guns II (foley artist)

1990 Die Hard 2 (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1990 Gremlins 2: The New Batch (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 Roller Coaster Rabbit (Short) (foley artist)

1990 Dick Tracy (foley artist)

1990 Back to the Future Part III (foley artist)

1990 White Hunter Black Heart (foley artist – uncredited)

1990 The Guardian (foley artist)

1989 Back to the Future Part II (foley artist)

1989 All Dogs Go to Heaven (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1989 The Little Mermaid (foley artist: Taj Soundworks)

1989 Steel Magnolias (foley artist)

1989 The Abyss (foley artist)

1989 Lethal Weapon 2 (foley artist – uncredited)

1989 Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (foley artist)

1989 Ghostbusters II (foley artist – uncredited)

1989 Pink Cadillac (foley artist – uncredited)

1989 See No Evil, Hear No Evil (foley artist)

1989 Her Alibi (foley artist)

1988 The Accidental Tourist (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 My Stepmother Is an Alien (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Tequila Sunrise (foley artist)

1988 Scrooged (foley artist)

1988 Child’s Play (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Punchline (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Moon Over Parador (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Young Guns (foley artist)

1988 Bat*21 (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 The Dead Pool (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Who Framed Roger Rabbit (foley artist)

1988 Beetlejuice (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Little Nikita (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 The Milagro Beanfield War (foley artist – uncredited)

1988 Pulse (foley artist)

1987 Ironweed (foley artist)

1987 Broadcast News (foley artist)

1987 Nuts (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Fatal Beauty (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Fatal Attraction (foley: TAJ Soundworks)

1987 Stakeout (foley artist)

1987 The Lost Boys (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Innerspace (foley artist)

1987 Adventures in Babysitting (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Beverly Hills Cop II (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Lethal Weapon (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Black Widow (foley artist – uncredited)

1987 Outrageous Fortune (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 The Golden Child (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 ¡Three Amigos! (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Heartbreak Ridge (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Solarbabies (foley artist)

1986 An American Tail (foley artist – as John ‘Bob’ Roesch)

1986 Children of a Lesser God (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 The Great Mouse Detective (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Ruthless People (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 The Karate Kid Part II (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Raw Deal (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Short Circuit (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 The Money Pit (foley artist – uncredited)

1986 Pretty in Pink (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Spies Like Us (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Jagged Edge (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Real Genius (foley artist)

1985 The Black Cauldron (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Explorers (Foley by)

1985 Silverado (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Back to the Future (foley)

1985 The Goonies (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Perfect (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Stick (foley artist – uncredited)

1985 Wheels of Fire (folley: sandman dialogue)

1985 The Last Dragon (foley artist)

1985 Into the Night (foley artist)

1985 The Breakfast Club (foley)

1984 Fatal Games (foley artist)

1984 The Flamingo Kid (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 The River (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Body Double (foley artist)

1984 Impulse (foley artist)

1984 The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (foley artist)

1984 Fear City (foley artist)

1984 Cloak & Dagger (foley artist)

1984 Cannonball Run II (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Gremlins (foley artist)

1984 Streets of Fire (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Sixteen Candles (foley artist)

1984 Swing Shift (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Romancing the Stone (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Racing with the Moon (foley artist)

1984 Mike’s Murder (foley artist – uncredited)

1984 Footloose (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Summerspell (foley artist)

1983 Terms of Endearment (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Deal of the Century (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Under Fire (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Short) (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Eddie and the Cruisers (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Jaws 3-D (foley effects creator)

1983 Stroker Ace (foley artist)

1983 Twilight Zone: The Movie (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Trading Places (foley artist)

1983 Psycho II (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Doctor Detroit (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Something Wicked This Way Comes (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 China Lake (Short) (foley artist)

1983 Android (foley artist)

1983 The Outsiders (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore (Short) (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 Blue Thunder (foley artist – uncredited)

1983 The House on Sorority Row (foley artist)

1982 Best Friends (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 Slapstick of Another Kind (foley artist)

1982 Tempest (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 Night Shift (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 Young Doctors in Love (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 TRON (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 The Secret of NIMH (foley artist)

1982 Blade Runner (foley artist – 2007 Final Cut version)

1982 Poltergeist (foley walker)

1982 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (foley artist)

1982 Cat People (foley artist – uncredited)

1982 The Border (foley artist)

1981 Sharky’s Machine (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Ghost Story (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Looker (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 So Fine (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Southern Comfort (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Carbon Copy (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Wolfen (foley sound designer) / (foley sound supervisor)

1981 The Fox and the Hound (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Texas Lightning (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Outland (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 The Hand (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 Thief (foley artist – uncredited)

1981 All Night Long (foley artist – uncredited)

1980 Cataclysm (foley artist)

1980 Inside Moves (foley artist)

1980 Windwalker (foley artist)

1980 Falling in Love Again (foley artist – as John B. Roesch)

1980 The Gods Must Be Crazy (foley artist – uncredited)

1980 The Island (foley artist – uncredited)

1980 The Final Countdown (foley artist – uncredited)

1980 Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (foley assistant)