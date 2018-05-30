YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/18)

  • PICS: OMG Pusha T just came for Drake….posting an old pic of Drake in blackface & saying he has a secret child he doesn’t support with a porn star! Here are some THEORIES on what the blackface pics were from!
  • Taylor Swift FIRES backup dancer & close friend after a series of incredibly sexist social media posts!
  • 25-year-old Nick Jonas is DATING 35-year-old Priyanka Chopra
  • PICS: Justin Bieber wants to grow his hair all the way down to his toes!
  • Kendall Jenner has a new NBA STAR boyfriend!
  • Brody Jenner says his sisters Kendall & Kylie Jenner never RSVP’d to his WEDDING!
  • Kim Kardashian is being criticized for promoting how she MAXIMIZES WEIGHT LOSS 
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian transformed herself into Princess Jasmine & North wasn’t buying it, “You are really Kim!”

  • Roseanne Barr MOCKED after she tries to blame racist tweet on Ambien & then retweets hundreds of ABUSIVE COMMENTS
  • Eminem has a WEIRD STORY about that time Val Kilmer saw him naked
  • PICS: Justin Theroux was spotted frolicking in the south of France with a hot 28-year-old

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
