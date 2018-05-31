YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/18)

  • PICS: Everyone thinks this French porn star is Drake’s baby mama! She even had a baby shower cake with Adonis on it & says she can prove it with text messages! And Drake has been FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING her since the birth….and he responds to those BLACKFACE PICS
  • SNL’s Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande made it Instagram official in the cutest post!

the chamber of secrets has been opened …

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

  • Kim Kardashian’s met with the President yesterday to discuss PRISON REFORM….here’s her RECAP

  • There is an alleged robbery, sexual battery, kidnapping & ATTEMPTED MURDER all because of one of Kurt Cobain’s old guitars!
  • PICS: 54-year-old Brigitte Nielson is pregnant with her 5th child!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner & her new NBA boyfriend went on a double date with her bff & another basketball player
  • VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg goes off after Roseanne posts a fake meme of Whoopi wearing a violent anti-Trump shirt
  • Simon Cowell on the reboot of “American Idol”, “I’m genuinely NOT INTERESTED”
  • “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr is a very big LONG SHOT
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are GIVING BACK $9 million worth of wedding gifts!

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
