Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/18)

- PICS: Everyone thinks this French porn star is Drake’s baby mama! She even had a baby shower cake with Adonis on it & says she can prove it with text messages! And Drake has been FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING her since the birth….and he responds to those BLACKFACE PICS
- SNL’s Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande made it Instagram official in the cutest post!
- Kim Kardashian’s met with the President yesterday to discuss PRISON REFORM….here’s her RECAP
Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
- There is an alleged robbery, sexual battery, kidnapping & ATTEMPTED MURDER all because of one of Kurt Cobain’s old guitars!
- PICS: 54-year-old Brigitte Nielson is pregnant with her 5th child!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner & her new NBA boyfriend went on a double date with her bff & another basketball player
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg goes off after Roseanne posts a fake meme of Whoopi wearing a violent anti-Trump shirt
- Simon Cowell on the reboot of “American Idol”, “I’m genuinely NOT INTERESTED”
- “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr is a very big LONG SHOT
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are GIVING BACK $9 million worth of wedding gifts!