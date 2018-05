Fresh off the opening night of the #REDPILLBLUESTOUR in Tacoma last night, Maroon 5 and Cardi B dropped a music video for their new single, “Girls Like You,” and it features some of Hollywood’s biggest names – Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, and even gold medal Olympians Aly Raisman and Chloe Kim!

But of course, nothing is complete without a blessing from Ellen Degeneres!

—Justin