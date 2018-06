The MOViN 92.5 Street Team brought some Live DJs and On-Air Justin to tonights Mariners game, and the results were awesome! We handed out a pair of free Mariners tickets in The Pen every half-hour, and the Coors Light team walked around giving out free T-shirts and Drawstring Bags! We hope you had as much fun as we did, and if you took a picture with us you can find it in this gallery.