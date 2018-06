On Sunday we raced for the cure of breast cancer! Brooke, Jubal, Jose, the Save The Boobies team, and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team went all out for the event! The morning show was taking pictures with the Save The Boobies team and listeners while awesome swag items were being handed 0ut at the tent! After the race there was an after party at Plaza Garibaldi! Did you stop by and say hi or see Brooke, Jubal or Jose at the event? If so you can find your photo below!!